Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 32.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 2,039 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.97, for a total value of $856,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total transaction of $921,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,018 shares of company stock worth $31,599,433. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $422.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $279.89 and a 1 year high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.71.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

