Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 14,679 PCM Inc (PCMI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of PCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PCM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of PCM by 5.6% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,239,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PCM by 1,564.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCM by 322.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 52,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $1,176,450.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,619.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 19,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $439,090.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,430.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCM stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. PCM Inc has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts predict that PCM Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

