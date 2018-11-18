Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CMTL opened at $26.16 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $623.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/engineers-gate-manager-lp-takes-position-in-comtech-telecomm-corp-cmtl.html.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.