Envestnet Inc (ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to announce $210.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $211.00 million. Envestnet reported sales of $182.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $813.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.75 million to $816.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $902.02 million, with estimates ranging from $892.51 million to $920.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.95%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 299,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,206. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.89. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, President William Crager sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $731,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 212,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $35,386.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,752. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

