EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 54.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,730,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $96.54 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.26.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

