Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2018 Earnings (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at FIG Partners decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $113,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $214,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

