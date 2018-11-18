ERA Price Down 38.6% This Week (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. ERA has a total market cap of $0.00 and $28.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ERA has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00141694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00223429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.10321912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009728 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERA’s official website is www.eranetwork.net. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin.

ERA Coin Trading

ERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

