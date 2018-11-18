Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 27,202 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $116.19 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

