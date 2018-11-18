EtherGem Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $476,274.00 and approximately $4,521.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00141801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00223603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.96 or 0.10238576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009892 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 12,864,158 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

