Eversource Energy (ES) Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $55,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $268,926,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,651,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,731,000 after buying an additional 1,803,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,315.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,257,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,134,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 63.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,480,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,378,000 after buying an additional 962,538 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

ES stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

