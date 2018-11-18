EVO Payments Inc’s (EVOP) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

EVO Payments’ (NASDAQ:EVOP) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 19th. EVO Payments had issued 14,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. Analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/evo-payments-incs-evop-lock-up-period-to-expire-tomorrow.html.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.