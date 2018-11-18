Evotion Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (EVO)

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. Evotion has a total market capitalization of $146,950.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evotion has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evotion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evotion Coin Profile

Evotion’s total supply is 3,275,504 coins. The official website for Evotion is evotion.info.

Evotion Coin Trading

Evotion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evotion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evotion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evotion using one of the exchanges listed above.

