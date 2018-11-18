Express (EXPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Express stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Express has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $640.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Express’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Express will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371,547 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,773,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 897,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Express by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Express by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,571,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 130,689 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

