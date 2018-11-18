Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,181 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Express Scripts in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 758.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

