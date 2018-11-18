Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

EYPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $162,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYPT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,622.93% and a negative return on equity of 193.49%. Analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

