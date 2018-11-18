Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Parkland Fuel (PKI) Stock Price

Media stories about Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Parkland Fuel earned a news impact score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PKI traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.21. 400,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,154. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$24.97 and a 1-year high of C$47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Parkland Fuel’s payout ratio is 88.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.57.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

