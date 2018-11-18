Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (SNYFY) Share Price

Press coverage about SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SNYFY remained flat at $$22.58 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

