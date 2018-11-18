Ferrari NV (RACE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Ferrari by 9.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,928. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $103.65 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

