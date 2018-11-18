Ffcm LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Ffcm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 35,105 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,239,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after buying an additional 928,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

