FGL Holdings (FG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Littlefield purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $918,950 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FGL by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 485,276 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,035,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,797,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FG opened at $7.78 on Friday. FGL has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. FGL had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

