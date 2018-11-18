Financial Comparison: Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) and S&W Seed (SANW)

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Yew Bio-Pharm Group alerts:

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and S&W Seed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yew Bio-Pharm Group $40.54 million 0.23 $3.21 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $64.09 million 1.23 -$4.72 million ($0.22) -13.82

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 2 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.92%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yew Bio-Pharm Group -15.61% -11.43% -9.88% S&W Seed -3.63% -2.21% -1.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Company Profile

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.