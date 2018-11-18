Financial Contrast: Acasti Pharma (ACST) and Its Competitors

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) is one of 527 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Acasti Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -1,099.62% -185.25% Acasti Pharma Competitors -1,831.98% -93.04% -26.64%

Volatility & Risk

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acasti Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma $30,000.00 -$16.77 million -0.96 Acasti Pharma Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -1.77

Acasti Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma. Acasti Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acasti Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acasti Pharma Competitors 3806 11095 25218 842 2.56

Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 858.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Acasti Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Acasti Pharma peers beat Acasti Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

