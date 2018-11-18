Financial Survey: Biocorrx (BICX) & AAC (AAC)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and AAC (NYSE:AAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Biocorrx alerts:

Biocorrx has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biocorrx and AAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A AAC 0 1 1 0 2.50

AAC has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.01%. Given AAC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AAC is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and AAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx -1,165.09% -241.46% -1,060.56% AAC -10.20% 4.21% 1.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Biocorrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of AAC shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Biocorrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of AAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biocorrx and AAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $650,000.00 29.19 -$29.70 million N/A N/A AAC $317.64 million 0.15 -$20.57 million $0.60 3.32

AAC has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx.

Summary

AAC beats Biocorrx on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. The company distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant. It is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX102, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. The company distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 11 inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,112 inpatient beds, including 732 licensed detoxification beds, 26 standalone outpatient centers, and 5 sober living facilities across 409 beds for a total of 1,521 combined inpatient and sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, the company performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Biocorrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocorrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.