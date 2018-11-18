Finjan (FNJN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Finjan from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 229,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,964. Finjan has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -0.29.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Finjan will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Robert Chinn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $670,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $448,325. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNJN. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Finjan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Finjan by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 520,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Finjan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 999,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 506,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Finjan by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

