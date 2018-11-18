Firecoin (FIRE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Firecoin has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Firecoin has a total market cap of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firecoin coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.02365162 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00595273 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019041 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008324 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00127234 BTC.

About Firecoin

Firecoin (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

