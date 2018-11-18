First Data (FDC) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FDC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Data to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a $22.60 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of First Data from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.04.

FDC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,784,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,870,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Data has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,718 shares of company stock worth $10,482,705. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

