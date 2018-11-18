First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.62. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

