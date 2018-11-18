First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Sunday, July 29th.

FIBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 195,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,899. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 55.72%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $183,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,970.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $801,438. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 17.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,893,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 121.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 31.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 89.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 40.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 290,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

