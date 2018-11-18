First Interstate Bank Buys 4,017 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. MED began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Interstate Bank Buys 4,017 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/first-interstate-bank-buys-4017-shares-of-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.