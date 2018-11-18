First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Position in First Data Corp (FDC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in First Data were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Data by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,591.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,705 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Data to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of First Data from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. First Data presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $17.82 on Friday. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

