First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $310,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 441,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 472,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $330,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/first-mercantile-trust-co-has-310000-holdings-in-hanesbrands-inc-hbi.html.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.