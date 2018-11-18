First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 99,670 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 19.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

