First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Trex by 102.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Trex by 228.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trex by 101.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

