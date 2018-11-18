First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.40 Million Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,789,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,283,000 after buying an additional 489,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,033,000 after purchasing an additional 129,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,656 shares during the period.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $3,002,951.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,919.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,052. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 2.03. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

