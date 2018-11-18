First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 615,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $31.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

