First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Increases Position in General Electric (GE)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Morningstar set a $16.10 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

