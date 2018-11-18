FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,186,000 after buying an additional 2,251,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 206.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Howard Weil began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

