Flex Pharma (FLKS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 698,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 651,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,919.75% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Pharma Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,955,832.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,828.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flex Pharma by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flex Pharma by 75.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

