Flushing Financial (FFIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 48,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $638.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,493,000 after buying an additional 198,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,115,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

