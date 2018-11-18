FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,807,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 17,297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,036,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,599 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,460,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 895,252 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,258,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 6,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 607,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 598,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $30.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

