FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,024 shares during the period. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $40,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FFSG stock opened at $25.23 on Friday.

Get FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF alerts:

WARNING: “FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $40.06 Million Stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (FFSG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/formulafolio-investments-llc-has-40-06-million-stake-in-formulafolios-smart-growth-etf-ffsg.html.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG).

Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.