Forsta AP Fonden Has $550,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,738 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $193,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,972 shares of company stock valued at $6,101,157. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

