Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,478,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,073,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129,108 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,739,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 244,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,980,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 791,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 219,200 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin G. Knight purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,869.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,624 shares of company stock valued at $564,183. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

