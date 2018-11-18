Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $433,000 Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $580,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $119.59.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

