Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,200 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 2,742.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.12 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,185 shares of company stock worth $3,530,911.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,200 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh-sells-2200-shares-of-evergy-evrg.html.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.