Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,340 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,783,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,240,000. Arnhold LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,833.4% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 2,892,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,660,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $20,772,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $11.70 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

