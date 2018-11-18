Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 21.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $148,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $257,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $110,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,829 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/fortinet-inc-ftnt-shares-bought-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ.html.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.