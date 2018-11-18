Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp Sells 42,590 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) major shareholder Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 42,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $1,089,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 11,503 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $296,892.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $25.46 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

