Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.50 ($98.26).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA opened at €67.04 ($77.95) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.