Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €100.80 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €100.80 ($117.21) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Oddo Bhf set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($111.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.64 ($104.23).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €70.54 ($82.02) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 52-week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

